Brand Film Awards EMEA 2022 winners: Best use of an influencer or celebrity
The most creative campaign that used one or more social media influencers or a celebrity’s social platforms to increase the film’s reach. This can be as a standalone initiative or as part of a wider campaign.
Sign in to continue
Need to activate your subscription?
Domain/Group Subscriptions
Click here >>
Individual Subscriptions
Click here >>
Need to activate your Subscription
Company Wide Subscriptions
Click here >>
UK Individual Subscribers
Click here >>