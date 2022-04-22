News

The Romans opens first US office in Brooklyn

Mother has a minority stake in the business through Mother Ventures, the agency's investment arm.

by Aleda Stam / Added 2 hours ago

The Romans are coming to Brooklyn. (Photo credit: Getty Images).
BROOKLYN, NY: U.K.-based agency The Romans is opening shop stateside with a Brooklyn office in New York City. 

Independent creative firm Mother has a minority stake in the business through Mother Ventures, the agency's investment arm. The Romans will share Mother’s newly opened office in the Gowanus neighborhood.

The office will be led by newly hired partner and EVP Sarah Jenkins, reporting to CEO Joe Mackay-Sinclair, who will divide his time between London and New York.  

Jenkins said The Romans’ sentiment of non-boring PR will be very important to U.S. clients.

"They want teams that operate with agility and deliver fresh, disruptive thinking dictated by trends, and that just so happens to be The Romans’ superpower," she said. "In collaboration with Joe and the Mother team, we’re growing the U.S. offering to deliver bold work powered by a diverse team of culture-obsessed communications experts." 

Jenkins has worked at experiential marketing agency NVE and BCW, with brands including Facebook, Apple, Spotify, and AB InBev.

The Romans’ global clients span business sectors and include Twitter, Dove, Ben & Jerry’s and Duolingo. The agency's New York office has signed clients from the technology and retail spaces. 

The Romans launched a standalone sports and marketing division in the Fall and was named Campaign US PR Agency of the Year 2021

