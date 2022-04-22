News

Krispy Kreme appoints UK digital brand partner agency

Brand comms agency Manifest has been chosen as Krispy Kreme’s digital brand partner in the UK and Ireland for 2022.

by Evie Barrett / Added 56 minutes ago

Doughnut chain Krispy Kreme has selected Manifest to help it become a ‘digital-first’ brand, after a competitive pitch process.

Bec Chelin, managing director at Manifest UK, said: “Krispy Kreme has a huge opportunity to harness the power of digital and data to drive brand love and engagement through meaningful, highly creative campaigns.”

Manifest plans to build on Krispy Kreme’s image across its channels, focusing on social, influencer and paid media strategies.

The agency says it is “primed for this partnership”, having previously worked with Krispy Kreme on branding.

Emma Colquhoun, chief marketing officer, UK and Ireland, at Krispy Kreme, said: “Manifest’s ability to connect the whole digital world end to end and support us in our ambition to become a digital-first brand, together with the team’s amazing chemistry, is exactly what we need in a partner.”

