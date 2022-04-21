Should public transportation mask mandates stay in place?

Feelings were mixed this week, after a federal judge in Florida voided the Biden administration’s COVID-19 mask mandate for public transportation on Monday, deeming the policy unlawful.

Since then, the Justice Department has filed an appeal that seeks to reverse the ruling. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention asked the department to appeal the decision, stating that the mandate "remains necessary for the public health" as COVID-19 cases rise.

Do you feel safe traveling without a mask?