Remember when technology magazines were the size of phone books? Next Fifteen CEO Tim Dyson takes listeners back to that era on the latest edition of The PR Week, talking about working with Steve Ballmer and Bill Gates at Microsoft and other lessons from the dot-com boom and earlier.

Plus: Omnicom Group and Publicis Groupe Q1 numbers and the S4 Capital earnings delay; The end of the federal transportation mask mandate; Netflix’s disastrous earnings; and 4/20 — is it too mainstream for brands?