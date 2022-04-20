Aon names Vested as North America PR partner

NEW YORK: Global professional services firm Aon, which provides risk, retirement and health solutions, has selected financial communications firm Vested as its agency partner for North America.

The decision comes after a competitive, two-round RFP process that started in December 2021 and ended in January 2022.

Vested won the account over six other agencies that Aon declined to name.

After being selected in February, Vested officially began work on April 1 and will have a mid-six-figure budget.

Vested will help drive media relations across North America by providing social media management, executive positioning, thought leadership and earned media.

Michael Marinello, head of communications and content at Aon, said that Vested is not the company’s PR AOR, as it uses “multiple agencies in regions across the world.”

The company works with FTI Consulting in Europe and Latin America, Marinello said.

Aon originally brought on Vested in late 2020 to support its U.S. Apprenticeship Program. In 2021, Vested became more involved with Aon’s global communications, helping launch and manage the On Aon podcast.

“This has been an incredibly rewarding relationship that has blossomed over a year and a half,” Christina Bertinelli, managing director at Vested, told PRWeek.

Aon decided to part ways with the incumbent firm after evaluating its agency portfolio.

“The North America account was the first in line for review,” said Marinello.

He declined to comment on the prior agency.

Bertinelli leads the account with six other core team members. The New York office will work closely with Raina Gajjar, head of communications for North America at Aon.