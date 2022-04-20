News

Allison+Partners launches sports marketing specialty

Allison+Sports is led by MD Shane Winn.

by Diana Bradley / Added 7 hours ago

SAN FRANCISCO: Allison+Partners has launched a sports marketing specialty called Allison+Sports.

Shane Winn, Allison MD of strategy and sports marketing, is leading the specialty. Twelve staffers are working on it.

The specialty will leverage media and influencer relationships and work collaboratively with brands' marketing operations to drive communications value, Winn said. It will work with brands’ sports sponsorships, athlete and celebrity endorsements and other marketing relationships with an earned-first lens and a data-driven approach. 

The group’s services will include sports- and culture-focused earned media relations strategy and execution; sponsorship and talent evaluation, contract negotiation and relationship management; sports-focused strategy, campaign development and go-to-market planning; on-site consumer and b-to-b audience activation; and primary research and data mining to evaluate and inform predictive campaign analysis. 

Allison+Sports will also work across practice groups, including corporate, consumer and technology, said Winn.

“We have been doing sports work for years, but in the last year due to a combination of new wins and existing client needs, we got to a point where this made sense,” said Winn. “This was driven by client demands and what we saw as a gap in the market.” 

Allison does sports work for clients such as Budweiser, both globally and in the U.S., Aflac and New Era.

Allison+Sports has a sports-marketing focused video podcast series, available on YouTube, which has analyzed women’s college basketball, big game radio row, Tom Brady’s un-retirement and the return of Tiger Woods to the Masters. 

Concurrently, Allison+Sports has launched a proprietary, data-driven tool called the Earned Performance Scorecard, which benchmarks brands’ sports investment performance and evaluates brands against market leaders, the firm said in a statement.  

“This tool quantifies how well a given campaign that is utilizing sports assets is performing from an earned media perspective,” said Winn. “Marketing and comms departments are increasingly looking for data to explain how well they are doing. This tool does that.”

