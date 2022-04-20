Press releases are a tool that’s been in the public relations toolbox for years. However, over time, there’s been some debate about their effectiveness. Are they still relevant in today’s digital world? If so, how? And why?
Let’s look at some of the reasons why press releases should be a strategic part of your PR, marketing and investor relations strategies.
Writing a Press Release Gets Key Players on the Same Page
One reason releases continue to be a fundamental part of a communications program is that the act of writing one can help people from across the company get on the same page. It forces different teams to put their heads together to produce a document that contains only the most vital key messages.
In today’s environment riddled with unclear, confusing messages, this act in itself serves a crucial purpose. How often can business teams say they’re on the same page? Crafting the press release creates a scenario in which they must collaborate and come together on the messaging they want to share.
Journalists Depend on Press Releases as a Source of Credible Information
Press release distribution also matters to the media. In many instances, reporters request one. Why? Because they count on it to include all the pertinent information they need to cover a particular story - including contact information for authorized company spokespeople...In an era of fake news, press releases distributed across a credible newswire (and hosted in a company’s newsroom) are a credible source of information for journalists, investors, and anyone else looking for verifiable content.
Wire services also vet and verify that the press release is, in fact, being issued by the company itself. This boosts their credibility.
Press Releases Boost Visibility, Brand Awareness and Lead Generation
Many brands view press releases as a way to earn media coverage. Once you have a press release, you can pitch that story to reporters and bloggers who may be interested in the news, generating coverage.
Links in the press release and the resulting coverage can help with search engine optimization (SEO) and build awareness, which can also help generate sales leads.
Press Releases Can Be Repurposed In Multiple Ways
Once you have it written, what can you do? One of the first ways many brands leverage a press release is to issue it via a wire service.
Beyond press release distribution via a newswire service, the release can be plugged into other marketing, sales, and branding efforts.
For example, you can:
● Pitch the press release to relevant journalists who cover news in your industry.
● Post the release on your website in your news or press area.
● Publish it in your newsletter to reach a new audience.
● Share the release on social media
Press Releases Are Here to Stay
Press releases will continue to play a critical role across PR, marketing, and IR communications.
If journalists continue to look to them to glean accurate information from the company itself, and other audiences view them as a credible source, the press release is a vehicle companies will continue to leverage to announce their news and tell their stories in their own words.
