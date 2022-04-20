ServiceNow hires Paige Young as chief communications officer

SANTA CLARA, CA: Cloud software company ServiceNow has hired Paige Young as chief communications officer.

Young joined ServiceNow this month and reports to Nick Tzitzon, chief strategy and corporate affairs officer.

Before Young joined, Abby Smith led external communications for ServiceNow as VP of global corporate communications. She left the company in March to work as Intuit’s VP of corporate communications. Internal comms was previously headed by VP of talent brand marketing and comms Emily Russell, who joined Electronic Arts as SVP of brand, communications and impact this month.

Lindsay Capurro, ServiceNow’s senior PR manager, told PRWeek that Young is now taking over Smith and Russell’s combined responsibilities.

“She is responsible for PR, analyst relations, regional and global comms, employee comms and executive comms,” said Capurro.

Young was previously Unity Technologies’ VP of comms. Earlier in her career, she led global communications teams for Zendesk, Adobe, Expedia and Microsoft.

Young’s appointment comes after Michael Park was named ServiceNow’s CMO in January.

Edelman is ServiceNow’s PR AOR in the U.S.