Movers & Shakers: Weber Shandwick, The EON Group, Sandpiper, and more

Weber Shandwick has named Marianne Lamonin (pictured above) as executive vice president, social impact & sustainability, in a new APAC role. Reporting to APAC chief client and growth officer Vanessa Ho Nikolovski, Lamonin will be tasked to drive the firm’s ESG consulting capabilities in the region. She has spent the last 15 years in advisory roles for MNCs in areas including climate change, policy and advocacy, sustainability, energy transition, climate finance, industrial policies, and the future of globalisation. She has also overseen the strategic narratives and keynotes at multiple major energy and climate platforms and institutions including COP, NYC Climate Week, One Planet Summit, San Francisco Climate Summit, Clean Energy Ministerials, and the World Business Council on Sustainable Development.

Sandpiper has made four new appointments to its ESG team in Singapore. Natalia Hausjah joins as senior account manager, and has close to a decade of experience in sustainability leadership positions at The Barton Partnership, Neste, and Sintesa Group. Also joining as senior account manager is Reena Mavjee. Prior to this, she was an advisor to ESG and climate data platform Equilibrium World. Jill Tan is a new senior account executive and joins from the Singapore Environment Council where she worked in the communications team. Samuel Tan is also appointed into the same role from another consultancy where he counselled on sustainability comms specifically in relation to the food, agricultural and nutrition sectors.

Philippines communications agency The EON Group has appointed Malyn Molina as president and chief operating officer. Prior to this, Monlina was chief operations officer at Edelman Vietnam where she helped to double the company’s retainer business. Before that, she held senior leadership positions at EON from 2009 to 2016, capped by her previous role as managing director of Engage, the company’s reputation management, public affairs, and government relations arm.

Teneo, an advisory firm, has hired Gu Qiang as a senior managing director to lead the firm’s Beijing office. Qiang will lead the firm’s Beijing office and government affairs practice in the Chinese market. He joins Teneo from Microsoft, where he was most recently head of government affairs for China.

Hylink Digital, a communications agency based in Beijing, has promoted Ning Li to executive creative director. He moves to the Chinese capital from the agency's Los Angeles office.

Archetype Singapore hired Charlene Xiao as senior digital consultant. Xiao, who joins from Burson Cohn & Wolfe (BCW), will be responsible for account leadership and client counsel on Archetype’s digital-marketing and social-media remits and will work with Singapore head of digital Julian Chow to develop the agency’s skills, commercials and people.