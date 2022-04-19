News

Delta updates statement on federal mask mandate after criticism

Health officials and the general public quickly criticized Delta for downplaying COVID-19.

by Ewan Larkin / Added 6 hours ago

Delta's statement on the end of the mask mandate irked some observers. (Photo credit: Getty Images).
On Monday, a federal judge in Florida voided the Biden administration’s COVID-19 mask mandate for public transportation, deeming the policy unlawful. 

Airlines were among the first companies to issue statements, and Delta Air Lines responded by offering travelers the choice to mask up and stating that COVID-19 had “transitioned into an ordinary seasonal virus.”

The wording quickly received negative attention on social media, forcing Delta to revise its statement.

On Tuesday, in an editor's note, Delta said that the original post was updated for "clarity and accuracy."

Delta declined additional comment.

Other major airlines have also dropped mask requirements, with exceptions for some local ordinances and certain international destinations. 

Southwest Airlines

The airline said in a statement, “Southwest employees and customers will be able to choose whether they would like to wear a mask on flights, at domestic ​airports and at some international locations.”

United Airlines

American Airlines

Alaska Airlines

U.S. Travel Association

The U.S. Travel Association said it supports the policy change and urged the Biden administration to end pre-departure testing for vaccinated inbound international passengers. 

