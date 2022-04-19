Powell Tate hires former Kamala Harris comms director Ashley Etienne

WASHINGTON: Powell Tate, the DC-based public affairs unit of The Weber Shandwick Collective, has hired ex-White House comms adviser Ashley Etienne as senior counselor.

Etienne was most recently deputy assistant to President Joe Biden and communications director for Vice President Kamala Harris.

Based in Washington, DC, Etienne will focus on providing senior counsel for clients at the intersection of Weber's public affairs, crisis and issues management, corporate, social impact and diversity, equity and inclusion practices.

She will report to Paul Massey, president of Powell Tate and global lead of social impact for Weber Shandwick.

Etienne's experience in the White House and on Capitol Hill and her connections with the media will be an asset for Weber clients who are looking to adapt to shifting cultural landscapes, according to Massey.

"The ability to navigate at the intersections of politics, culture and media has never been more central to our work," Massey said. "That’s been a hallmark of Ashley’s career, and it’s expertise that will be highly valuable to clients in this time of growing polarization and disruption."

Pam Jenkins, who was named Weber's chief public affairs officer in March, said Etienne will bring political savvy to the agency's corporate clients.

"Ashley is adept at sifting through the clutter of political messaging, to find and focus on the core, relevant truth," Jenkins said. "On a personal level, Ashley's warmth, energy, curiosity and drive are qualities that strengthen our agency's culture and inspire our team."

Before serving in the Biden White House, Etienne was the first woman and person of color to be communications director and senior adviser to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA).

In March, Weber Shandwick also hired Teneo’s Chris Deri as chief corporate affairs officer and president of its C-suite advisory service.