Brilla Media and Joy Collective partner to launch Nuestro Stories and Our Black Origins

The two companies will work together on content production.

by Ewan Larkin / Added 6 hours ago

Brilla Media and Joy Collective have joined together to launch the first digital media platforms fully devoted to Latino and Black origins: Nuestro Stories and Our Black Origins.

Manny Ruiz, cofounder of Brilla Media, will serve as the president and creative director of Nuestro Stories and oversee the partnership with Our Black Origins. Tamika Blockett, SVP of content marketing and production at Joy Collective, will serve as executive producer at Our Black Origins.

While searching for partners, Brilla Media was inspired by Joy Collective's award-winning work on the CROWN act.

"We discovered Joy Collective after seeing all their amazing work with the CROWN act," said Brilla Media CEO Angela Sustaita-Ruiz. "They do purpose-driven, quality work that's authentic and really speaks to the Black community."

Nuestro Stories and Our Black Origins will provide young, multicultural people with "snackable" documentaries to better understand and explore their origins.

"The intent is to find joy in things we experience everyday," Joy Collective president and COO Orlena Nwokah Blanchard said. "It could be music, food or language. We're giving insight and a fun look on where those things come from."

Other features will include daily articles, weekly newsletters, quizzes and fun facts.

Nuestro Stories is also joining forces with Friends of the National Museum of the American Latino to establish the Latino Landmarks Initiative.

The initiative will use a digital map to highlight locations and landscapes across the country, including Puerto Rico, that are essential to Latino history and culture.

"We're going to tell the story of thousands and thousands of places that would probably have never made it to the National Register of Historic Places," said Manny Ruiz.

Further details on the Our Black Origins national counterpart, the Black Landmarks Initiative, will be announced at a later date.

Both Nuestro Stories and Our Black Origins guarantee digital media buys against brand KPIs through brand media partnerships and influencer owned and operated platforms.

