Amgen, AstraZeneca to severe asthma sufferers: Be You

The Tezspire campaign’s main message is that asthma should not define a person.

by Diana Bradley / Added 3 hours ago

NEW YORK: Amgen and AstraZeneca do not want severe asthma sufferers to be defined by their disease.

The companies' Be You campaign includes visually distinct animated characters, such as a race car driver, an ice sculptor and dog walker, all hammering home the message that a new asthma medication called Tezspire helps users to have fewer attacks and relieve severe asthma symptoms "so you can be you, whoever you are."

The campaign, which launches ahead of Asthma & Allergy Awareness Month in May, is Amgen and AstraZeneca's first direct-to-consumer U.S. advertising campaign in severe asthma. Edelman is supporting this campaign.

"You can be you, whoever you are" is a key message of the Tespire campaign.

