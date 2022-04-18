Ikea proposes playtime to improve mental wellbeing

Ikea is encouraging adults to use play to boost their wellbeing, creativity and mood.

“Let play unwind your mind” by Mother depicts a woman, stressed with work and then irritated by her boyfriend, who turns their dining table into a ping pong table.

The woman decides to take a break from work to play a game and, as she becomes enthralled by it, she begins to relax. As the game continues, the table lengthens and the woman is transported into a playful tunnel, where she leaps along a row of mats in front of her.

Then she flies through a world of drawings to land on a hopscotch grid and finally jumps back into her living room with her boyfriend and daughter.

Kemi Anthony, marketing communications manager at Ikea, said that mindfulness activities are usually thought of as yoga or meditation. However the brand’s research shows that a more effective way to achieve a calm state can be through play.

“The host of benefits range from stress relief, to improved relationships and increased creativity,” Anthony said.

The ad has been directed by Alaska through Iconoclast. It breaks today (18 April) and will run across TV and cinema. It will be supported by radio, podcasts and digital media. Ikea is also planning a range of in-store activities.

Anthony added: “We understand the importance of play on our wellbeing. It's not just for kids, but adults too. All too often, life can get on top of us and we forget that making time for fun can help.

“It's why we believe, the more you play, the better you feel, and this is at the core of our new campaign, ‘Let play unwind your mind’. We want to encourage as many people as possible to discover the benefits of play and see for themselves how it can help to improve everyday life at home.”