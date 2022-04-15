Crosby wins seven-figure USDA African Swine Fever awareness campaign

ANNAPOLIS, MD: Crosby Marketing has secured a one-year, $2.9 million contract with the Department of Agriculture for an awareness campaign about African Swine Fever.

The Annapolis-based agency won the contract in late March. Gillian Pommerehn, SVP of public relations and reputation management at Crosby, will lead account work. How did they win it?

Crosby’s goal is to help the USDA prevent the introduction and spread of ASF in the U.S.

“It’s a multi-pronged approach,” Crosby CEO Raymond Crosby said. “We’re alerting pork producers, backyard and pet pig owners and large-animal veterinarians and helping them implement stronger biosecurity practices.”

ASF has ravaged half of the world’s swine population. If discovered in the U.S., it could cost the industry as much as $8 billion in just one year.

“This is a mission-critical assignment,'' Crosby said. “It could devastate the pork industry and farming communities across the country.”

Last year, Crosby extended its relationship with the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality, winning a second consecutive, five-year, $12 million contract to support strategic comms for the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force.