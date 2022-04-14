Emplifi launches ShopStream feature

COLUMBUS, OH: Customer experience platform Emplifi is increasing the means by which brands can reach prospective consumers via an enhancement to its cloud platform.

After acquiring live-streaming video platform Go Instore last year, Emplifi is leveraging the company’s technology to offer a shopping experience that includes the use of interactive live video streaming. The feature, called Emplifi ShopStream, is part of its Unified CX Cloud.

With ShopStream, brands can generate both one-to-one and one-to-many livestream videos, which can be pushed out across major social platforms, including YouTube, Instagram and TikTok. The enhancement will help users reach customers on both social media and a dedicated website and drive engagement and personalization. These live streams can be used to launch campaigns or products, amplify influencer events or deliver demo experiences, the company said in a statement.

Consumers can also chat with a host or adviser or connect with a product expert. The last option is part of Emplifi’s Live Advisor, which allows consumers to receive one-on-one personal guidance, in an effort to make live streaming “shoppable,” the company said in a statement.

Emplifi works with brands including Delta Air Lines, Ford and McDonald’s.