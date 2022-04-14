News

Worldcom adds interactive tool to augment Confidence Index

The WCI debuted in 2018.

by Natasha Bach / Added 3 hours ago

(Photo credit: Unsplash).
(Photo credit: Unsplash).

NEW YORK: Worldcom Public Relations Group has launched an interactive tool to augment its Confidence Index and help users dig into data more effectively to support decision making. 

When a user accesses the portal, they will be presented with a data visualization tool. The dashboard will depict how priorities are changing, thereby helping users determine how and where to focus their time and make improved strategic communications choices.

Users will be able to filter data according to their needs through both a global and local lens. Filters are available across topics, roles, audiences and geographies. They can include concepts from diversity, equity and inclusion and retaining talent to artificial intelligence and crisis management. The WCI tracks data in six regions, 42 countries and 11 industry sectors.

Worldcom, a partnership of independently owned public relations firms across the world, released the WCI, an AI-driven global business insights tracker, in 2018. It draws on a sample of more than 100,000 C-suite executives to provide data on topics to demonstrate levels of engagement and confidence, and how these change from month to month. 

Worldcom adds interactive tool to augment Confidence Index

