Muck Rack adds reporting features

NEW YORK: Muck Rack has launched several features to improve PR pros’ reporting capabilities.

The platform will allow users to connect specific pitches to coverage received by adding a pitch placement column where users can identify which pitch is associated with a given article and connect the dots to determine the return on investment.

Muck Rack’s Dashboards also have a pitch placements and pitch placements conversion section to illustrate how many articles have been written based on a specific pitch and the conversion rate between the two.

The platform also has a feature that allows users to group syndicated articles. Using an algorithm that identifies syndicated stories, the feature groups them together to streamline alerts and the search function and remove unnecessary duplicates.

Muck Rack users will also have access to an expanded article database. They can search for articles dating 25 months back as opposed to 14, to improve data and reporting capabilities.

The features are the latest in a series of updates the company has made for users as part of its Public Relations Management platform. In 2021, Muck Rack launched dashboards and reporting capabilities, added newsletter writers to its media lists and partnered with LexisNexis to provide access to print editions of publications.