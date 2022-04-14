Quadrant Biosciences names TV journalist Dana Dean as VP of PR

SYRACUSE, NY: Quadrant Biosciences, a developer of molecular diagnostic tools, has hired experienced TV journalist Dana Dean as its VP of public relations.

Dean will focus on the company’s brand narrative and enhancing its corporate reputation, the company said in a statement.

The new role also marks a return to Upstate New York for Dean, who started her career as a news reporter in Potsdam and Binghamton.

Quadrant, which is based in Syracuse, developed a saliva-based test for COVID-19 and operated free testing sites during the pandemic.

Before joining Quadrant, Dean worked for almost 14 years at KSDK, the NBC affiliate in St. Louis. She hosted its lifestyle television show Show Me St. Louis and worked as a news anchor and reporter. Dean also won three Mid-America Emmy Awards for video journalism, education and schools and health science, according to KSDK.