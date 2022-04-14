Ketchum brings on Jen Fuhrman-Kestler and Angelena Abate as EVPs and MDs

NEW YORK: Ketchum has hired Jen Fuhrman-Kestler and Angelena Abate as EVPs and MDs.

Fuhrman-Kestler, former executive director at RXMosaic, started at the agency in January as EVP and managing director of health services. She leads client relationships and manages client offers and programs, including health modeling, digital pharma and telemedicine.

Abate, most recently a director of external corporate relations at IBM, joined in February as EVP and managing director of earned media. She is spearheading Ketchum’s earned media team, utilizing two decades of experience in media strategy and engagement.

In her previous roles at IBM and BCW, Abate excelled in developing media campaigns with a dual focus on corporate identity and consumer impact.

Furhman-Kestler marks another major healthcare sector move for Ketchum this year, following Samantha Schwarz’s appointment as managing director and health portfolio leader for North America.

Both new hires came before Ketchum’s decision in March to dispose of its owned operations in Russia.