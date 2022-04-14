Jack Dorsey's $2.9 million NFT tweet auction brings top bid of $277. What does this mean for the future of NFTs?

The non-fungible tokens (NFTs) craze rages on, with companies, brands, celebrities, investors and collectors continuing to jump on the band wagon.

One crypto investor, Sina Estavi, bought Twitter founder Jack Dorsey’s first-ever tweet NFT for $2.9 million last March. Just last week, he listed the NFT for sale at $48 million, but the top bid for the tweet closed at $277.

Does this signal the beginning of the end for NFTs?