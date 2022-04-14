News

HypeAuditor teams up with Shopify

The partnership will give retailers access to more analytics.

by Natasha Bach / Added 1 hour ago

Instagram engagement report from HypeAuditor.
Instagram engagement report from HypeAuditor.

INDIANAPOLIS: HypeAuditor, an AI analytics influencer marketing platform, has integrated its platform with Shopify.

The integration will give retailers access to an analytics platform where their entire influencer marketing workflow is automated, making it easier to identify and contact creators, manage campaigns and analyze results. Users will be able to see information including click rates, sales and return on investment of specific influencers and campaigns, the companies said. 

Other features include search filters to pinpoint the best influencers for a brand’s needs and direct contact through the HypeAuditor platform. This integration aims to alleviate some of the reliance on manual management of influencer campaigns, helping brands save time and money without losing accuracy, the companies said in a statement. The ultimate goal is to help brands optimize campaign spend and strategy and strengthen business outcomes, said Robin Marchant, director of marketing for Asia-Pacific at Shopify, in a statement. 

HypeAuditor provides clients including Dior, L'Oréal and Unilever with analytics across social platforms including Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube.

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Resources

Up next:

Mental health policy and programming in the workplace must play a bigger role as modern workforces continue to evolve

Mental health policy and programming in the workplace must play a bigger role as modern workforces continue to evolve

Photo credit: Getty Images

Jack Dorsey's $2.9 million NFT tweet auction brings top bid of $277. What does this mean for the future of NFTs?

HypeAuditor teams up with Shopify

HypeAuditor teams up with Shopify

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Thursday morning

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Thursday morning

Publicis Groupe: all regions recorded growth [Getty Images]

‘Confident’ Publicis shrugs off global jitters with 10.5% growth in Q1

The PR Week: 4.14.2022 - Kim Sample, PR Council

The PR Week: 4.14.2022 - Kim Sample, PR Council

Rosie founder and CEO Adrianne Wright.

PR agency foots Uber bills for New Yorkers skipping the subway after mass shooting

Mattio has worked with cannabis brands for 16 years.

Mattio Communications launches CPG specialist shop Oak PR

Driver comes to BCW from Purple Strategies.

BCW appoints Nick Driver as research lead, North America

Inside Neon’s NFT ATM

Inside Neon’s NFT ATM