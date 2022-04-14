HypeAuditor teams up with Shopify

INDIANAPOLIS: HypeAuditor, an AI analytics influencer marketing platform, has integrated its platform with Shopify.

The integration will give retailers access to an analytics platform where their entire influencer marketing workflow is automated, making it easier to identify and contact creators, manage campaigns and analyze results. Users will be able to see information including click rates, sales and return on investment of specific influencers and campaigns, the companies said.

Other features include search filters to pinpoint the best influencers for a brand’s needs and direct contact through the HypeAuditor platform. This integration aims to alleviate some of the reliance on manual management of influencer campaigns, helping brands save time and money without losing accuracy, the companies said in a statement. The ultimate goal is to help brands optimize campaign spend and strategy and strengthen business outcomes, said Robin Marchant, director of marketing for Asia-Pacific at Shopify, in a statement.

HypeAuditor provides clients including Dior, L'Oréal and Unilever with analytics across social platforms including Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube.