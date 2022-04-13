PR agency foots Uber bills for New Yorkers skipping the subway after mass shooting

NEW YORK: One Big Apple-based communications agency is footing Uber bills for New Yorkers who feel safer taking a car rather than public transportation after Tuesday's mass shooting in the subway in Brooklyn.

Rosie, a boutique storytelling agency, posted about its offer on Instagram on Tuesday night. Since then, the agency has booked more than 50 rides and the post has been shared more than 500 times.

Suspect Frank James was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon, more than 24 hours after 10 people were shot on the N train at the 36th Street stop in Brooklyn’s Sunset Park neighborhood, which has a large immigrant population.

Adrianne Wright, founder and CEO of Rosie, which is a New York City-based firm, noted that the shooting was “deeply heartbreaking” and she wanted to “meet people’s fear with love.”

“For so many New Yorkers, particularly essential low-income immigrant workers and their families, the subway is essential for their commute,” she said. “Offering a ride doesn’t solve all of their problems, but maybe this act of humanity will help serve as a reminder that they are not alone and their community is strong and that New York is and will always be stronger together.”

Wright added that she hopes her firm’s kind act will catch on, and other businesses will want to enact similar efforts to help concerned New Yorkers.

Aside from the firm’s Instagram post, Wright has shared the news on her personal Twitter and LinkedIn accounts, explaining that Rosie is paying for and scheduling Uber rides for people who contact the firm. Its original plan was for the agency to schedule rides through Sunday, but after James’ arrest, Wright said she and other staffers will make a decision on Friday whether to “dial it down.”

“Our inbox is pretty full; we are answering everyone as fast as we can,” said Wright.

Rosie has eight employees. No one at the agency was directly impacted by the incident or lives in the area where the shooting took place. However, some staffers do live in other parts of Brooklyn and “feel the angst and worry of commuting and needing additional support,” Wright said.

The agency is remote, but if employees have a co-working space, Rosie is covering their rides and offering mental health services.

“We hope this will help ease the stress,” said Wright, who through Rosie has advised senior leaders and board members at Fortune 500, startup and nonprofit organizations, such as Time’s Up, She Should Run and the Biden-Harris 2020 presidential campaign.