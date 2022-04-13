Mattio Communications launches food and beverage specialist shop Oak PR

NEW YORK: Cannabis-focused marketing services firm Mattio Communications is launching White Oak Communications, a CPG-focused sister agency.

The creation of a CPG specialist firm was a logical next step for Mattio CEO Rosie Mattio, who spent the last 16 years positioning her 70-plus cannabis clients as consumer packaged goods brands.

"We've taken the mainstream approach, and because we've been so good at it, a lot of CPG companies are starting to come to us," she said. "We have this desire to stay pure to cannabis, but we understand the opportunity to see the tie between where cannabis is going with CPG."

Oak PR offers services spanning strategic communications, media relations, influencer marketing, event execution, thought leadership and crisis communications. The agency will be run by Drew Tybus (pictured below), founder and CEO.

Tybus has worked at Evins PR and Porter Novelli and with brands such as Maker's Mark, Tres Agave tequila, Scholastic and Brooklyn Brewery.

"We followed each other's careers over the years, and I was looking for the right person to lead this agency, it became very apparent that Drew was the one," said Mattio, adding that the two got to know each other early in their careers when their agencies were housed on the same floor.

Tybus said that Oak PR has several clients and is looking to expand his staff of about five to accommodate them in the coming months. He said he is planning to close in on 18 clients by the end of the year.

"We have been super blessed because we started off with clients day one, so we see unlimited potential for what we can do," Tybus said. "It's a testament to what Mattio and Rosie have done in terms of cultivating deep relationships with people where they trust her guidance."