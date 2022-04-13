News

Mattio Communications launches CPG specialist shop Oak PR

Oak PR will specialize in consumer goods brands.

by Aleda Stam / Added 6 hours ago

Mattio has worked with cannabis brands for 16 years.
Mattio has worked with cannabis brands for 16 years.

NEW YORK: Cannabis-focused marketing services firm Mattio Communications is launching White Oak Communications, a CPG-focused sister agency.

The creation of a CPG specialist firm was a logical next step for Mattio CEO Rosie Mattio, who spent the last 16 years positioning her 70-plus cannabis clients as consumer packaged goods brands.

"We've taken the mainstream approach, and because we've been so good at it, a lot of CPG companies are starting to come to us," she said. "We have this desire to stay pure to cannabis, but we understand the opportunity to see the tie between where cannabis is going with CPG."

Oak PR offers services spanning strategic communications, media relations, influencer marketing, event execution, thought leadership and crisis communications. The agency will be run by Drew Tybus (pictured below), founder and CEO.

Tybus has worked at Evins PR and Porter Novelli and with brands such as Maker's Mark, Tres Agave tequila, Scholastic and Brooklyn Brewery.

"We followed each other's careers over the years, and I was looking for the right person to lead this agency, it became very apparent that Drew was the one," said Mattio, adding that the two got to know each other early in their careers when their agencies were housed on the same floor.

Tybus said that Oak PR has several clients and is looking to expand his staff of about five to accommodate them in the coming months. He said he is planning to close in on 18 clients by the end of the year.

"We have been super blessed because we started off with clients day one, so we see unlimited potential for what we can do," Tybus said. "It's a testament to what Mattio and Rosie have done in terms of cultivating deep relationships with people where they trust her guidance."

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Resources

Up next:

Mental health policy and programming in the workplace must play a bigger role as modern workforces continue to evolve

Mental health policy and programming in the workplace must play a bigger role as modern workforces continue to evolve

Photo credit: Getty Images

Jack Dorsey's $2.9 million NFT tweet auction brings top bid of $277. What does this mean for the future of NFTs?

HypeAuditor teams up with Shopify

HypeAuditor teams up with Shopify

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Thursday morning

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Thursday morning

Publicis Groupe: all regions recorded growth [Getty Images]

‘Confident’ Publicis shrugs off global jitters with 10.5% growth in Q1

The PR Week: 4.14.2022 - Kim Sample, PR Council

The PR Week: 4.14.2022 - Kim Sample, PR Council

Rosie founder and CEO Adrianne Wright.

PR agency foots Uber bills for New Yorkers skipping the subway after mass shooting

Mattio has worked with cannabis brands for 16 years.

Mattio Communications launches CPG specialist shop Oak PR

Driver comes to BCW from Purple Strategies.

BCW appoints Nick Driver as research lead, North America

Inside Neon’s NFT ATM

Inside Neon’s NFT ATM