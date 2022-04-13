News

BCW appoints Nick Driver as research lead, North America

Driver was most recently a senior insights strategist at Purple Strategies.

by Ewan Larkin / Added 9 minutes ago

Driver comes to BCW from Purple Strategies.
Driver comes to BCW from Purple Strategies.

NEW YORK: BCW has appointed Nick Driver as SVP and research lead for North America. 

Reporting to Deb Freeman, chief strategy officer for North America at the WPP agency, Driver started in the role on Tuesday. He will be responsible for expanding BCW’s research strategy in North America. 

Driver was most recently a senior insights strategist at Purple Strategies, where he supported client teams with research programs and tactics in the pharmaceutical, shipping and delivery and technology industries. He joined the firm last May

Driver started his career at Public Strategies, where he rose to director. He then spent nine years at Hill+Knowlton Strategies, ultimately as an SVP, after the firm emerged from the combination of Public Strategies and Hill & Knowlton in 2011.

Driver was a key member H+K team that worked on behalf of the World Health Organization starting in 2020, near the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in the U.S., after the organization was criticized by former President Donald Trump and others. 

Driver is BCW’s second major insights-focused hire in as many months, following Freeman’s appointment in March. Freeman leads BCW North America’s research and strategy team, reporting to Brooke Hovey, president of North America and global chief growth officer.

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Resources

Up next:

Driver comes to BCW from Purple Strategies.

BCW appoints Nick Driver as research lead, North America

Inside Neon’s NFT ATM

Inside Neon’s NFT ATM

Sprinklr CEO Ragy Thomas.

Sprinklr posts 30% revenue jump in fiscal Q4

Coffee Break with Donna LaVoie, president and CEO, LaVoieHealthScience

Coffee Break with Donna LaVoie, president and CEO, LaVoieHealthScience

Critics say Philadelphia's reinstated mask guidance is confusing. (Photo credit: Getty Images).

Philadelphia’s reinstated mask mandate elicits praise, criticism

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Wednesday morning

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Wednesday morning

Nokia says its Russian pullout will have minimal effect on the bottom line. (Photo credit: Getty Images).

Nokia: ‘Clear’ it could not continue to operate in Russian market

Reboe joins RTG from Brunswick Group.

Rich Talent Group names Brunswick’s Nicole Reboe as president

Peeps only recently joined TikTok.

TikTok gets some ‘peepsonality’ ahead of Easter

Norwegian launches first cruise line NFT series

Norwegian launches first cruise line NFT series