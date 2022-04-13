BCW appoints Nick Driver as research lead, North America

NEW YORK: BCW has appointed Nick Driver as SVP and research lead for North America.

Reporting to Deb Freeman, chief strategy officer for North America at the WPP agency, Driver started in the role on Tuesday. He will be responsible for expanding BCW’s research strategy in North America.

Driver was most recently a senior insights strategist at Purple Strategies, where he supported client teams with research programs and tactics in the pharmaceutical, shipping and delivery and technology industries. He joined the firm last May.

Driver started his career at Public Strategies, where he rose to director. He then spent nine years at Hill+Knowlton Strategies, ultimately as an SVP, after the firm emerged from the combination of Public Strategies and Hill & Knowlton in 2011.

Driver was a key member H+K team that worked on behalf of the World Health Organization starting in 2020, near the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in the U.S., after the organization was criticized by former President Donald Trump and others.

Driver is BCW’s second major insights-focused hire in as many months, following Freeman’s appointment in March. Freeman leads BCW North America’s research and strategy team, reporting to Brooke Hovey, president of North America and global chief growth officer.