Audio

The PR Week: 4.14.2022 - Kim Sample, PR Council

The leader of the PR industry body talks about the bullish state of her member agencies and the PR world at large.

by Steve Barrett & Frank Washkuch / Added 3 hours ago

Kim Sample, president of the PR Council, joins the latest edition of The PR Week to talk about the state of the agency world with host Steve Barrett and co-host Frank Washkuch. In a nutshell: the agency world is bullish, with average PR firm revenue up about 20% in 2021 over the year prior. 

Also up for discussion: 

- Golin wins Grubhub’s PR AOR account

-The state of return-to-the-office mandates after Philadelphia reinstated mask mandates and the New York City subway shooting; 

- Agencies push back on photo retouching among influencers; 

Brand Ukraine;

- PRWeek’s Salary Survey Premium Edition;

- The latest roundup of Talent War people moves.

