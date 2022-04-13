The PR Week: 4.14.2022 - Kim Sample, PR Council

Kim Sample, president of the PR Council, joins the latest edition of The PR Week to talk about the state of the agency world with host Steve Barrett and co-host Frank Washkuch. In a nutshell: the agency world is bullish, with average PR firm revenue up about 20% in 2021 over the year prior.
Also up for discussion:
- Golin wins Grubhub’s PR AOR account;
-The state of return-to-the-office mandates after Philadelphia reinstated mask mandates and the New York City subway shooting;
- Agencies push back on photo retouching among influencers;
- PRWeek’s Salary Survey Premium Edition;