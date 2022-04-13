Sprinklr posts 30% revenue jump in fiscal Q4

NEW YORK: Customer experience management platform Sprinklr posted $135.7 million in revenue in fiscal Q4 2022, a 30% year-over-year increase.

For the full fiscal year, which ended on January 31, it reported $492.4 million in revenue, an increase of 27%.

Subscription revenue increased by 26% last year to $427.7 million.

The company reported an operating loss of $35.8 million in Q4, up from $8.3 million the year prior, and $99.5 million for the full year, an increase from $25.6 million in the fiscal year before.

The company projected subscription revenue for fiscal Q1 2023, which is set to end on April 30, will be between $123 million and $125 million, with total revenue between $140 million and $142 million. For the entire fiscal year, Sprinklr's guidance suggested revenue will be between $536 million and $544 million, with total revenue between $607 million and $615 million.

Sprinklr's customers include Microsoft, Procter & Gamble and Samsung.