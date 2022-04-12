News

Nokia: ‘Clear’ it could not continue to operate in Russian market

The telecommunications company downplayed the financial impact of leaving the Russian market in a statement on Tuesday.

by Ewan Larkin / Added 3 hours ago

Nokia says its Russian pullout will have minimal effect on the bottom line. (Photo credit: Getty Images).
Nokia says its Russian pullout will have minimal effect on the bottom line. (Photo credit: Getty Images).

ESPOO, FINLAND: Finnish telecommunications company Nokia emphasized its attention to employee safety in a statement issued on Tuesday, but ultimately said it could not continue to operate in Russia after the country’s invasion of Ukraine. 

“It has been clear for Nokia since the early days of the invasion of Ukraine that continuing our presence in Russia would not be possible,” the company said in a statement, noting that it has suspended deliveries, ceased new business and moved research and development out of the country. “During this process, our priority continues to be the safety and wellbeing of our employees.”

The company also cited humanitarian concerns about the risk of telecommunications network infrastructure in Russia and the importance of ensuring the access of outside information to the Russian people. Amid humanitarian concerns, Nokia promised to provide continued network support in the region by applying for sanction-approved licenses.

Nokia said the decision to leave the Russian market would have a minimal impact on its bottom line, noting that the country accounted for less than 2% of its net sales in 2021, which could be recovered by “strong demand” in other markets.

Nokia’s move is the latest in a flood of Western private entities to leave the Russian market in response to the country’s invasion of Ukraine and it comes one day after Swedish rival Ericsson halted all operations in Russia. On Monday, French bank Societe Generale announced it was cutting Russian ties and planning to sell its stake in Rosbank to Interros Capital. In all, more than 600 companies have left Russia since the invasion of Ukraine began in late February, according to Yale University’s School of Management. 

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Resources

Up next:

Nokia says its Russian pullout will have minimal effect on the bottom line. (Photo credit: Getty Images).

Nokia: ‘Clear’ it could not continue to operate in Russian market

Reboe joins RTG from Brunswick Group.

Rich Talent Group names Brunswick’s Nicole Reboe as president

Peeps only recently joined TikTok.

TikTok gets some ‘peepsonality’ ahead of Easter

Norwegian launches first cruise line NFT series

Norwegian launches first cruise line NFT series

The billboard campaign places photos of 'brave Ukrainians' all around the world.

It's our brand: Ukraine's government turns nation's bravery into biggest cultural export

Dentsu says it is optimizing digital advertising based on effective attention.

Dentsu's new attention trading tool aims to 'clean up the clutter' on digital sites

The campaign is part of a larger effort called Bodyright, launched in September 2021.

#NoFilter: TBWA\New Zealand fights against photo retouching on social media

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Tuesday morning

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Tuesday morning

MSL names Roya Partovi first chief creative officer

MSL names Roya Partovi first chief creative officer

'People get fatigue from being sad' - Ukrainian agency starts ‘no-drama’ anti-war charity

'People get fatigue from being sad' - Ukrainian agency starts ‘no-drama’ anti-war charity