Nokia: ‘Clear’ it could not continue to operate in Russian market

ESPOO, FINLAND: Finnish telecommunications company Nokia emphasized its attention to employee safety in a statement issued on Tuesday, but ultimately said it could not continue to operate in Russia after the country’s invasion of Ukraine.

“It has been clear for Nokia since the early days of the invasion of Ukraine that continuing our presence in Russia would not be possible,” the company said in a statement, noting that it has suspended deliveries, ceased new business and moved research and development out of the country. “During this process, our priority continues to be the safety and wellbeing of our employees.”

The company also cited humanitarian concerns about the risk of telecommunications network infrastructure in Russia and the importance of ensuring the access of outside information to the Russian people. Amid humanitarian concerns, Nokia promised to provide continued network support in the region by applying for sanction-approved licenses.

Nokia said the decision to leave the Russian market would have a minimal impact on its bottom line, noting that the country accounted for less than 2% of its net sales in 2021, which could be recovered by “strong demand” in other markets.

Nokia’s move is the latest in a flood of Western private entities to leave the Russian market in response to the country’s invasion of Ukraine and it comes one day after Swedish rival Ericsson halted all operations in Russia. On Monday, French bank Societe Generale announced it was cutting Russian ties and planning to sell its stake in Rosbank to Interros Capital. In all, more than 600 companies have left Russia since the invasion of Ukraine began in late February, according to Yale University’s School of Management.