Rich Talent Group names Brunswick’s Nicole Reboe as president

SAN FRANCISCO: Rich Talent Group has named Nicole Reboe as president, effective immediately.

In partnership with founder and CEO Jana Rich, Reboe will be responsible for guiding the firm in building more diverse leadership teams and boards.

Rich was drawn to Reboe's more than 20 years of executive recruiter experience, having worked in-house and in global executive search firms. Her passion and expertise for diversity, equity and inclusion made her a fit for the role, Rich said in a statement.

Reboe has joined RTG from Brunswick Group, where she was partner and led hiring in the U.S. for corporate communications and public affairs. She was also the firm's first global head of diversity, equity and inclusion. Reboe was also a recruiting manager at Visa and held positions at executive search firms Spencer Stuart and Heidrick & Struggles.