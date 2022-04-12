News

Norwegian launches first cruise line NFT series

NCL will begin with an auction of six pieces at a rate of $2,500.

by Natasha Bach / Added 2 hours ago

Norwegian says it's the first cruise line to issue an NFT series. (Photo credit: Getty Images).
MIAMI: Non-fungible tokens aren’t just for the tech industry anymore. Norwegian Cruise Line has said that it will launch its industry’s first collection of NFTs.

NCL will begin with an auction of six pieces, each starting at a rate of $2,500. They will be auctioned on NCL’s yet-to-be-launched NFT marketplace. The auction will coincide with the launch of the cruise line’s Norwegian Prima Class on April 13. All of NCL’s remaining pieces will later be sold at prices starting at $250. 

All of the NFTs in the collection were created by Italian artist Manuel Di Rita, known as “Peeta,” who also designed the hull art on two of NCL’s ships, the Norwegian Prima and the Norwegian Viva. The first piece in the collection resembles this hull art, providing the buyer “an opportunity to own a piece of the beautiful Norwegian Prima,” the cruise line said in a statement. The other five pieces feature 3D designs typical to Peeta’s work.

“We strive to adopt the most cutting-edge technology at Norwegian Cruise Line and strongly believe that providing our guests the opportunity to own digital assets that connect them with an unforgettable cruise experience is an essential step forward,” Scott Piccolo, chief digital experience officer at Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, in a statement.

The proceeds from the sale of these NFTs will be donated to Teach for America, helping the program recruit and train more teachers for the Miami-Dade, Florida, area.

