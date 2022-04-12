Chartered PR pros 'get more respect, but not enough'
Chartered PR and marketing professionals feel they receive a low level of respect despite improvements, according to a new study from the Chartered Institute of Marketing (CIM) and the Chartered Institute of Public Relations (CIPR).
Sign in to continue
Need to activate your subscription?
Domain/Group Subscriptions
Click here >>
Individual Subscriptions
Click here >>
Need to activate your Subscription
Company Wide Subscriptions
Click here >>
UK Individual Subscribers
Click here >>