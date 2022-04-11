Michael Kaye rejoins OkCupid as comms head

News

NEW YORK: Dating platform OkCupid has appointed Michael Kaye as associate director of global communications.  

Kaye started in the role on Monday and reports to Melissa Hobley, the global CMO. He will lead public relations programming in the United States and in key markets across Europe while supporting regional teams in South Asia. 

“I want to see OkCupid continue to be a leader in data storytelling,” Kaye told PRWeek. “OkCupid matches people on what really matters to them through thousands of in-app questions.”

He added that the company uses those insights to drive communication marketing efforts, including storytelling.

This marks Kaye’s second stint at OkCupid. He first joined the company in 2019, working as senior global PR manager, overseeing PR programming for North America, Europe, the Middle East and Southeast Asia. In 2020, Kaye managed to increase OkCupid’s U.S. press placements by nearly 200% compared to the year prior. 

Kaye left OkCupid last August to join LinkedIn as corporate communications manager.

In October, OkCupid hired Crysten Curry as senior PR manager to replace Kaye. Curry told PRWeek that she left the company this month, but declined to share what her next move is.

OkCupid’s culture and company CEO Ariel Charytan’s values were cited as instrumental in Kaye’s decision to return. 

“I fell in love with the company on my very first day back in 2019,” Kaye said via email. “The brand’s mission and values mirror my own, and I have always valued the leadership, passion and vision of [Charytan].”

Before joining OkCupid, Kaye was a senior account executive at Edelman and RF|Binder; an account executive at Ruder Finn; and an assistant account executive at Weber Shandwick.

