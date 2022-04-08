Gretel Perera named Vrbo, Expedia.com and Hotels.com head of PR for Americas

BELLEVUE, WA: Expedia has named Gretel Perera as head of PR for the Americas for its brands Vrbo, Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

Perera started in the role this month. This is her second time working for Expedia. Between 2016 and 2018, she was senior global PR manager for HomeAway, now known as Vrbo. HomeAway acquired alternative accommodations business Vrbo in 2006, and Expedia Group acquired HomeAway in 2015.

Expedia’s other travel brands include Trivago, Travelocity and CarRentals.com.

“Travel has always been near and dear to my heart, and now, with the world opening up and travel coming back into our lives, what a great time to share stories of experiencing travel again and creating memories with the people most important to you,” Perera said in a LinkedIn post.

Since 2018, Perera has been Roku’s director of PR for Latin America. She has also worked as Evernote’s senior PR manager for Latin America and has managed executive comms for global internal comms at Dell.

Perera also cofounded Latinas in Tech, a nonprofit organization with a mission to connect, support and empower Latina women working in technology. The group, founded in 2014, is comprised of more than 10,000 women, representing more than 15 countries, working at more than 50 of the top technology companies.

In Q4 of last year, Expedia’s total revenue was $2.3 billion, up 148% on the COVID-19-affected Q4 2020 but down 17% compared to Q4 2019. Net income was $276 million for Q4 2021.