Intrado expands capabilities of Notified PR Cloud

The expansion means PR Cloud allows users to monitor social media platforms like TikTok for mentions and display them in a user-generated content feed.

by Natasha Bach / Added 12 minutes ago

PR Cloud includes GlobeNewswire press release distribution, media monitoring and social listening. (Photo credit: Getty Images).
OMAHA, NE: As part of its efforts to meet PR professionals’ need for data, Intrado’s Notified PR Cloud has rolled out offerings including expanded social media monitoring capabilities.

The expansion means PR Cloud allows users to monitor social media platforms like TikTok for mentions of their brand and display those mentions in a user-generated content feed. Users will also have access to a proprietary unique readers metric, which will improve press release visibility and impact measurements. Other new capabilities include improved global press release distribution options, including for regulatory filings; expanded newswire analytics; and additional global sources for content monitoring across online, print, TV, radio, forums and podcasts.

The company launched the offerings to meet the demands of Notified PR Cloud’s users, including improved brand management, news targeting and communications performance measurement. 

Beyond these tools, the PR Cloud includes GlobeNewswire press release distribution, media monitoring, social listening, a media contacts database, newsroom publishing and PR measurement.

Last summer, Intrado also acquired event management company Hubb, which supports virtual, onsite and hybrid events. Its platform streamlines processes while providing insights that can increase engagement and return on investment. 

