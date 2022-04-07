Which brands need to follow Cracker Jill’s example and introduce female mascots?

Cracker Jack rolled out new mascot Cracker Jill this week, celebrating the women who break barriers throughout sports.
As part of the campaign, supported by Ketchum, Frito-Lay is launching a series of special-edition Cracker Jill bags that will be available Thursday in professional ballparks and via a $5-plus donation to the Women’s Sports Foundation.
What other brands should introduce female mascots?
