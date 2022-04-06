PR firms in the spotlight over Putin today
Bill Browder, the activist investor and prominent critic of Vladimir Putin, has hinted that he plans to name PR firms that have helped the Russian President, describing it as a ‘huge problem that no one talks about’.
