Movers & Shakers: Zeno Group, APCO Worldwide, Red Havas, and more

Zeno Group named Amanda Leong (pictured above) as managing director of its Malaysia office, reporting to Paul Mottram, regional president of Asia Pacific. She has been with the agency for eight years and has worked with clients including TNG Digital (Touch ‘n Go eWallet), Pizza Hut and Prudential Malaysia.

APCO Worldwide has made a double leadership change in Asia, naming James Yi as regional senior director of market development, Southeast Asia, Korea and Australasia. JJ Lee now succeeds Yi as the new managing director for Southeast Asia. Having served as managing director of Southeast Asia and Korea for APCO since 2018, Yi will focus more on driving new business and presence in the region across sectors, including health care, technology and in the social impact space. Yi will continue to be part of the Southeast Asia leadership team and support Lee in the transition to her new role. Lee, a seasoned consultant with more than 15 years of experience in policy and strategic communications, has held a leadership role with WE Communications APAC prior to joining APCO, and also held senior lecturer posts in Korea.

Red Havas has launched a dedicated corporate affairs practice and appointed 20-year industry veteran Matt Thomas as executive director of corporate affairs. Thomas will lead Red Havas’ corporate and recently formed public affairs teams to service clients within Red Havas and across the Havas Village. The newly created role encompasses oversight of crisis and issues management, strategic communications, corporate media relations, internal communications, stakeholder engagement, government, and investor relations, thought leadership, reputation management and media training.

KFC Singapore appointed Arena Media, a subsidiary of Havas Media Group Singapore, as its social-media agency following a pitch called in January. The appointment is from April 1 for one year.

Creative PR agency Eleven has promoted Fiona Milliken to managing director and Amy Ashworth to general manager of its Sydney office to lead the agency and its people. Milliken has been with Eleven for the last nine years, spending the last five as general manager and was instrumental in leading the agency to be one of the most creative and awarded PR agencies regionally. Ashworth, steps into the GM role from her position as executive partner, having spent the last five years with Eleven, leading key accounts and memorable campaigns for the likes of Allianz, Mastercard, Kellogg’s and more.