Olga Fleming named global president of Marina Maher Communications, RXMosaic

Ivette Sanz Osso has also been promoted to chief client experience officer.

by Aleda Stam / Added 2 hours ago

NEW YORK: Marina Maher Communications has appointed Olga Fleming global president of MMC and specialist agency RXMosaic, effective immediately.  

Reporting to MMC founder and global CEO Marina Maher, Fleming will now be responsible for employee engagement, client business and driving growth across both agencies. 

Fleming takes on the role from Rema Vasan, who was appointed last summer. Vasan said she is leaving for a role in the digital and tech innovation sector, but would not comment further.

Fleming was the "perfect choice" for the position, according to Maher, who appreciated her deep experience in healthcare, corporate and consumer. 

"And she does it all in a way that builds excitement and trust with employees and clients alike," Maher added.  

Fleming said she plans to continue MMC's "future forward" approach in her new role by focusing on people first.  

"My goals for building the future of the agency are to cultivate a culture that plays to our people’s strengths, passions and motivations, to continue to foster an environment that produces work we can all be proud of, and to build a destination for people and clients that want to make true impact,” she said.  

Fleming joined MMC in summer 2021 as president of healthcare and corporate, a role that is not being filled after her promotion, according to Maher. Instead, the agency will rely on MDs Courtney Walker leading RXMosaic, Samira Thabet leading MMC health and well-being, and Jon Hendl leading MMC’s corporate practice.

Previously, Fleming founded and was CEO of Goodfuse, a boutique communications agency under BCW's umbrella of companies.  

With almost 30 years of experience in the industry, Fleming has also held senior roles at FleishmanHillard, Weber Shandwick, BCW and directed healthcare PR campaigns at Biosector 2. 

MMC also promoted Ivette Sanz Osso to chief client experience officer, a newly created position leading MMC’s client delivery excellence team. Sanz Osso now reports to Fleming and will be responsible for leading MMC's client-centric culture. 

Also in the client experience space, MMC hired Diana Farina as group SVP of client excellence in February.  

