Robinhood hires Meta’s Rochelle Nadhiri as communications head

SAN FRANCISCO: Robinhood has hired Rochelle Nadhiri as VP of communications.

Nadhiri started in the role on March 28, reporting to chief legal and corporate affairs officer Dan Gallagher. She is leading all of communications, including strategic response, product, consumer, corporate, public policy and internal communications, a Robinhood spokesperson said.

The last person to lead comms at Robinhood was Elisabeth Diana, who left the role after one month in November to join remote hiring company Deel as global head of comms.

Most recently, Nadhiri was a director on the policy team at Meta, where she focused on privacy, innovation and the metaverse. Prior to her policy role, she led litigation communications for the company along with privacy policy communications for face recognition, location, friending and data transparency.

Nadhiri began her career in the office of former U.S. Rep. Steve Israel (D-NY). She could not be reached for comment.

Robinhood VP of corporate relations and communications Josh Drobnyk also left the financial services company in January after a year in the role to join automotive payment and insurance company Caribou as VP of communications.

Robinhood went public on the Nasdaq stock exchange in October 2021, months after it came under scrutiny after it restricted stock purchases of “meme stocks” due to the Reddit-driven trading frenzy around GameStop. The event led to nearly 100,000 one-star reviews on Apple’s App Store hours after Robinhood delisted the stock.