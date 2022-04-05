News

Q4 Inc. debuts feature to make earnings calls more interactive

The product is integrated with Zoom to facilitate participation.

by Natasha Bach / Added 2 hours ago

(Photo credit: Getty Images).
TORONTO: Q4 Inc. is trying to change the way companies deliver quarterly earnings announcements.

The capital markets communications platform has launched a feature that allows users to transform traditional earnings calls into interactive video events. 

The product is integrated with Zoom, facilitating participation from all relevant parties, including management teams, research analysts and investors. Users have the option to present their remarks live or share a pre-recorded video and then interact with analysts in a video Q&A. 

Q4 aims to offer this new product at a lower price point than traditional broadcast video events, without losing the benefits of video. Its other features include the ability to share other pre-recorded or marketing video content at any point during the presentation, with support from the Q4 team on elements from pre-event coordination to production. The company’s event managers take care of all of the company’s technical and logistical needs throughout the process.  

In addition to this video earnings feature, Q4’s platform features IR website products, virtual events solutions, capital markets CRM, shareholder and market analytics tools. It works with more than 2,500 public companies worldwide.

