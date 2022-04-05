Finn Partners launches brand innovation and transformation practice

NEW YORK: Finn Partners has promoted senior partner Peter Hahn to lead its new brand innovation and transformation practice.

The agency created the practice in response to client demand for brand and business consulting services due to rapid change in the digital landscape.

Hahn, who was previously executive creative director, will be responsible for maximizing brands' value and performance by working across Finn's marketing strategy, digital experience, data and analytics and creative teams. He will be based in Washington, DC, and continue to report to Matt Bostrom, managing partner of integrated marketing.

Hahn's role formalizes work he had been doing in a creative role into a strategy role helping with branding for organizations that have experienced a significant change, such as a merger or acquisition or a market or regulatory shift.

"It was something that evolved out of my own work," Hahn said of how he aids clients get the most equity out of monumental changes to their businesses. "Then it became 50% of what I do, then 75% of what I do and now 100% because it really dovetailed nicely with a market need."

In the next year, Hahn plans to build his team and "go hunting" for more client work.

"There's a lot of business brands, particularly in the b-to-b space, that need this kind of service, and they don't even know that we do it," he said.

Hahn joined Finn Partners in 2013 and has worked on brands and campaigns for global companies including Pfizer, Nestle and JPMorgan, as well as foundations.

Before that, he spent almost 15 years at Widmeyer Communications, ultimately as SVP and creative director.

Finn Partners acquired brand strategy and creative firm AHA in February, facilitating the launch of Finn's global internal communications and employee engagement practice.