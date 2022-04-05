News

Finn Partners launches brand innovation and transformation practice

Senior partner Peter Hahn, who was previously executive creative director, was promoted to lead the practice.

by Aleda Stam / Added 1 hour ago

Peter Hahn was previously executive creative director.
Peter Hahn was previously executive creative director.

NEW YORK: Finn Partners has promoted senior partner Peter Hahn to lead its new brand innovation and transformation practice. 

The agency created the practice in response to client demand for brand and business consulting services due to rapid change in the digital landscape. 

Hahn, who was previously executive creative director, will be responsible for maximizing brands' value and performance by working across Finn's marketing strategy, digital experience, data and analytics and creative teams. He will be based in Washington, DC, and continue to report to Matt Bostrom, managing partner of integrated marketing. 

Hahn's role formalizes work he had been doing in a creative role into a strategy role helping with branding for organizations that have experienced a significant change, such as a merger or acquisition or a market or regulatory shift. 

"It was something that evolved out of my own work," Hahn said of how he aids clients get the most equity out of monumental changes to their businesses. "Then it became 50% of what I do, then 75% of what I do and now 100% because it really dovetailed nicely with a market need."    

In the next year, Hahn plans to build his team and "go hunting" for more client work.

"There's a lot of business brands, particularly in the b-to-b space, that need this kind of service, and they don't even know that we do it," he said. 

Hahn joined Finn Partners in 2013 and has worked on brands and campaigns for global companies including Pfizer, Nestle and JPMorgan, as well as foundations. 

Before that, he spent almost 15 years at Widmeyer Communications, ultimately as SVP and creative director. 

Finn Partners acquired brand strategy and creative firm AHA in February, facilitating the launch of Finn's global internal communications and employee engagement practice. 

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Resources

Up next:

Peter Hahn was previously executive creative director.

Finn Partners launches brand innovation and transformation practice

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Tuesday morning

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Tuesday morning

Next 15 reports ‘positive’ FY trading in PR business

Next 15 reports ‘positive’ FY trading in PR business

Trellix launched in January.

New cybersecurity firm Trellix brings on Hoffman Agency as global PR, social AOR

HP Inc. has brought on Apple's former communications leader.

Apple alum Stella Low to replace Karen Kahn as HP comms head

S4 Capital's share price remains significantly lower than before the delay announcement. (Photo credit: Getty Images).

S4 Capital audit delay: What stock market analysts are saying

It’s important to be on the digital front lines, which is where our consumers are:' GSK's Danny Gardner.

Danny Gardner, GSK’s social intelligence ace

Simultaneous evolution: Empowered communicators help businesses transform

Simultaneous evolution: Empowered communicators help businesses transform

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Monday morning

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Monday morning

Nucleus Global launches ‘full-service’ healthcare comms agency

Nucleus Global launches ‘full-service’ healthcare comms agency