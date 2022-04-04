New cybersecurity firm Trellix brings on Hoffman Agency as global PR, social AOR

SAN JOSE, CA: Cybersecurity company Trellix has hired the Hoffman Agency as global PR and social AOR.

Trellix and the Hoffman Agency started working together on Monday. The agency is supporting Trellix’s PR, content and social media in the U.S. and EMEA and expanding its existing relationship in Asia-Pacific.

“We are the lead global agency which involves establishing two hubs: the HQ hub, based in North America, makes sure that corporate information gets disseminated around the world,” said Lou Hoffman, Hoffman Agency CEO, via email. “The European hub, based in the U.K., serves as the glue for that region. We provide the on-the-ground support in the U.K., France and Germany, while teaming with other agencies in the other target markets.”

Trellix launched in January, emerging from the combination of McAfee Enterprise and FireEye in October 2021. Trellix provides customers with a detection and response platform that delivers cyber threat intelligence. It works with more than 40,000 business and government customers.

Sara Aiello, VP of global communications at Trellix, confirmed in a statement that the company brought on the Hoffman Agency. The firm has a team of 31 working on the account from its 14 global offices in the U.S., Europe and Asia.

Budget information was not disclosed.

Hotwire worked with Trellix on its January debut. The firm will turn its attention to Skyhigh Security, the second company formed from the splitting of McAfee Enterprise into two entities.

“For these new companies, there was a desire to separate out the work done by agencies to support them individually,” said Hotwire co-president Laura Macdonald. “Hotwire will be wrapping up with Trellix in the U.S. and Europe later this month to focus on Skyhigh Security.”

Trellix will continue to work with Hotwire in Australia.

“We have a good relationship with the team at Trellix and Hoffman and wish them all the success in the future,” said Macdonald. “We're excited for the potential of Skyhigh Security and looking forward to that continued and expanded partnership.”

McAfee Enterprise and FireEye’s combined businesses generated $2 billion in revenue in 2021.