Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco hires Vanessa Yanez as VP of PR

SAN FRANCISCO: The Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco has hired Vanessa Yanez as VP of PR, joining its communications and experience team.

Yanez starts in the role on April 4. She will report to SVP and chief communications officer Adrian Rodriguez. The last person to hold the VP of PR role was Jenny Mack, who left the company in March 2021 and is now head of brand and communications for the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative.

Yanez will lead the company’s media relations and social responsibility teams, as well as its social and digital media and web teams.

The Fed’s dual mandates of maximum employment and stable prices drew Yanez to the role.

“Everything I have done has led to this,” she said. “I did a lot of work on equity and economic opportunity at HP; [The Fed] is working on an economy that works for everyone.”

Most recently, Yanez was global head of brand activation at HP. While there, she was responsible for positioning the company as a purpose-driven brand. She joined HP in 2016 and left at the end of February.

Karen Kahn, HP's chief communications officer and global head of corporate affairs, said that Yanez will not be replaced and called her "terrific."

Before HP, Yanez worked for nearly five years at FleishmanHillard, most recently as SVP and senior partner, working with clients including Visa, Avaya, Fitbit and HP.

Earlier in her career, Yanez led the Dell account at Axicom and worked at companies including HP and Sun Microsystems. She also had a stint at Ketchum.