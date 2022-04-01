News

Stagwell acquires Dyversity Communications

The multicultural marketing agency specializes in Chinese and South Asian communications.

by Aleda Stam / Added 35 minutes ago

Stagwell CEO Mark Penn.
Stagwell CEO Mark Penn.

TORONTO: Stagwell has acquired multicultural marketing agency Dyversity Communications. 

Based in Canada, Dyversity Communications specializes in Chinese and South Asian communications with additional expertise in more than 20 other languages, including Filipino, Korean, Portuguese and Spanish. 

Dyversity joins Doner Partners Network, one of Stagwell's four networks that bridge marketing services for client work collaboration. Other agencies within DPN are DonerNorth, Veritas and Meat & Produce.

The acquisition greatly scales DPN's multicultural capabilities across Canada by centering multicultural insights and expertise in its client work and offerings.

In return, Dyversity now has Stagwell’s engineering and technology talent as well as original SaaS and DaaS products at its disposal. 

Dyversity founder Albert Yue will continue leading the agency as CEO and plans to use the network's added support to bolster diversity in communications overall. 

Once Dyversity is established within DPN Canada, Krista Webster, vice chair of DPN and president and CEO of Veritas Communications and M&P, plans to grow into the U.S. through Doner and the Stagwell global network, according to a statement from the company.

This year, Stagwell also acquired U.K.-based independent media agency Goodstuff Communications.

Stagwell grew 10.4% organically year-over-year in Q4 and 14.5% organically year-over-year in 2021, reaching $520 million and $1.93 billion in net revenue, respectively.

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Resources

Up next:

Stagwell CEO Mark Penn.

Stagwell acquires Dyversity Communications

Kotex Chocolate Pads, Butterfinger Mayo and a grow-your-own sofa: 13 brands get inventive on April Fools’ Day

Kotex Chocolate Pads, Butterfinger Mayo and a grow-your-own sofa: 13 brands get inventive on April Fools’ Day

Photo credit: Getty Images

Jen Psaki plans to leave White House in May

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Friday morning

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Friday morning

Lionsgate names Eric Kops head of global comms and earned media of its motion picture group

Lionsgate names Eric Kops head of global comms and earned media of its motion picture group

Sandy Rodriguez starts May 2.

McDonald’s selects Sandy Rodriguez as VP of U.S. communications

Mary Corcoran will be responsible for the agency's North American business growth.

BCW hires Mary Corcoran as North America president

Ruder Finn CEO Kathy Bloomgarden.

Ruder Finn acquires Peppercomm

Women of Distinction inspire all PR professionals

Women of Distinction inspire all PR professionals

5 ways for brands to grab Gen Z’s attention

5 ways for brands to grab Gen Z’s attention