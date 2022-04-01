Nucleus Global launches ‘full-service’ healthcare comms agency

Chrysalis Medical Communications is headed by senior figures with a background at sister Nucleus agency Meditech Media. The new agency’s managing director, Stuart Gilbert, will retain his role as Meditech Media MD. Gilbert has more than 20 years’ experience working in medical comms for global pharmaceutical clients.

Other senior leaders at Chrysalis are Carol Mason, director of editorial and scientific services, who was previously associate editorial director at Meditech Media and before that worked at Ogilvy PR UK; and director of client services Faye Reddington, who has spent more than 15 years at Meditech Media. Most recently she led global account teams as client services director.

Chrysalis is described as a full-service medical communications agency. Its offerings include strategic planning and support, publications planning and execution, external expert engagement, scientific event management, medical education and marketing, and patient engagement.

Its clients include Roche, CSL Behring, GSK and Pierre Fabre.

Gilbert said: “Chrysalis’ mission reflects our partnership approach to creating innovative communications. When we say ‘together’, we really do mean as one team with our clients, working towards one goal. Transforming science, transforming patients’ lives and transforming our teams’ opportunities.”

Aycan Hassan-Walker, regional director (Europe) of Nucleus Global, said: “I am excited that the launch of Chrysalis allows us to expand the opportunities for our clients and for our people, building on the heritage and long-standing relationships and culture established by Nucleus.”

Nucleus Global has 14 agencies in its portfolio, and all have access to central services, including Synaptik Digital, a global team of creatives and digital innovators. The group employs more than 900 people across 14 offices.

Nucleus Global was acquired by Huntsworth – the owner of PR agencies Grayling, Red Consultancy and Citigate Dewe Rogerson – in 2020.