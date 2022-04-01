Jen Psaki plans to leave White House in May

WASHINGTON: White House press secretary Jen Psaki plans to step down next month, according to media reports.

Psaki is in exclusive talks with MSNBC to host a show for the network on NBCUniversal's streaming platform Peacock, sources familiar with the matter told Axios. She will also be part of MSNBC's live programming, but will not replace host Rachel Maddow in the 9 p.m. house slot.

No contracts have been signed yet as Psaki reportedly consults with the White House counsel's office and adheres to government ethics rules about public employees pursuing private sector careers.

Psaki has told some senior officials about her departure, but has yet to formally tell the White House press team, according to sources familiar with the matter.

It had been rumored that Psaki would leave the White House for a gig in television—a common occurrence for White House communications pros—and it was reported in February that she had also been in talks with CNN.

Psaki is going the way of Symone Sanders, former senior spokesperson for Vice President Kamala Harris, who signed an exclusive deal with MSNBC in January to host a show on Peacock and appear in live programming on the network.

No indication has been made on Psaki's replacement yet, but President Joe Biden's deputy campaign manager Kate Bedingfield has been meeting with the press since Psaki came down with COVID-19 in March.