Aston Villa FC appoints PR agency as development plans unveiled

Birmingham-based comms consultancy Liquid has been appointed by Aston Villa FC and Aston Villa Football Club Foundation to support the club’s development plans as well as the growth of its charitable Foundation.

The Premier League football club last month unveiled its plan to increase the capacity of its home stadium, Villa Park, from 42,825 to 50,000 following the completion of the first stage of its development, which is expected to go forward for planning permission this summer.

As part of current work on finalising the redevelopment of the North Stand, the club aims to increase its capacity as well as improve fan experience.

Liquid will work on the community engagement and consultation activity over the three-year development period.

Activity for Aston Villa FC Foundation is about raising its local and national profile, highlighting the grass roots community work, impact and opportunities of the charity to a wider audience.

Paul Tyrrell, chief corporate affairs officer at Aston Villa Football Club and PRWeek Power Book 2022 honouree, said: “It’s a hugely important and exciting project for the club and we needed specialist expertise to deliver a comprehensive consultation and community engagement campaign.

“Liquid have exceptional understanding, experience and a passion for the Midlands. They appreciate the region’s sporting heritage and have an in-depth knowledge of the public sector landscape – key requisites to run a project of this nature and scale.”

The account comes after the agency was appointed to handle comms and community engagement for Birmingham City Council ahead of the 2022 Commonwealth Games in the region, following a four-way competitive tender.

Liquid chief executive Elisabeth Lewis-Jones said: “Villa Park is not just the heartbeat of the community in Aston and beyond, but it is an important sporting venue for the Midlands that will continue to raise the profile of the city and the sporting capabilities and opportunities we have in the region.”

The agency, which was founded in 2004, moved into a new headquarters in Birmingham in 2019. It also has offices in London, Jersey and Guernsey.