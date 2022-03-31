News

Ruder Finn acquires Peppercomm

Ruder Finn was drawn to Peppercomm's Change Agent training program.

by Aleda Stam / Added 2 hours ago

Ruder Finn CEO Kathy Bloomgarden.
NEW YORK: Ruder Finn has acquired integrated communications firm Peppercomm.  

Ruder Finn was drawn to Peppercomm's Change Agent training program, which uses humor to connect with stakeholders, according to CEO Kathy Bloomgarden. Peppercomm's proprietary services also include sentiment mapping tool Mindset.ai, Content I.Quity creative engine and CrisisRX crisis preparedness training.

Founded by CEO Steve Cody in 1995, Peppercomm has a portfolio of blue-chip clients including Dole Sunshine Company, MINI Cooper, Xero and trivago. 

With the acquisition, Cody said in a statement it was "critical" Peppercomm join an organization that values being an independent agency and aligns with its values and purpose.  

Cody will continue as CEO, leading the firm under its brand name and reporting to Bloomgarden. There will be no layoffs or redundancies across Peppercomm's New York, San Francisco and London offices. 

Ruder Finn has made other moves recently to build its healthcare, technology and creative offerings, including acquiring U.K.-based health tech firm Mantis in 2021. 

